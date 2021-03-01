Southwest Airlines Offering Flights From $29 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 01, 2021
Southwest Airlines is kicking off March with low fares starting from $29 one-way and $58 roundtrip.
Travelers have from now until Thursday, March 4 at 11:59 p.m. CT to purchase the discounted seats, which are valid for travel within the continental U.S., to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel from April 13 through June 2, 2021. Meanwhile, discounted Hawaii travel is valid from April 13 through May 26, 2021.
Travel within the continental U.S. is valid on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with some exceptions while travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii is valid Monday through Thursday. Interisland Hawaii travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to and from San Juan and international travel are also valid Monday through Thursday. Finally, travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays while travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays.
Customers will find the advertised $29 flights on select interisland Hawaii and short-haul routes within the continental U.S. such as Honolulu-Kahului or Atlanta-Nashville. Nonetheless, travelers can still take advantage of low fares on other routes like Fort Lauderdale to San Juan for as little as $65 one-way and Los Angeles to Los Cabos, Mexico from $102 one-way in May.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates.
