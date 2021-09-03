Southwest Airlines Offering Rapid Rewards Members Double Tier-Qualifying Points
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 03, 2021
Southwest Airlines has announced that members of its Rapid Rewards loyalty program can earn double tier-qualifying points toward tier status with any qualifying flight between Friday, September 3 and November 30, 2021.
To qualify, members must register for the promotion, book their flights on Southwest.com and travel now through November 30, 2021. Travelers can register for a free Rapid Rewards account at Southwest.com/account/enroll.
"We understand the pandemic continues to make it difficult for existing members to earn tier status and enjoy benefits that come with achieving it," Corbitt Burns, Southwest Airlines' Director of Rapid Rewards, said in a statement. "Loyalty has never been as important to them and to us, and we want to provide members with a fast and easy way to reach their next level, whether it is A-List or A-List Preferred status."
Tier-qualifying points cannot be redeemed for travel or be transferred, donated or redeemed through More Rewards, according to the airline. Tier-qualifying points are only available toward tier status for the 2021 calendar year, and 2x tier-qualifying points adjustments won't display as separate transactions within members' points activity.
The promotion comes after Southwest gave all Rapid Rewards members a boost to 2021 tier-qualifying activity and qualifying Rapid Rewards Companion Pass holders extended benefits through the end of 2021 earlier this year.
