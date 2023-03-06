Southwest Airlines Offers Rewards Members More Ways to Earn Preferred Status
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 06, 2023
Southwest Airlines announced it would make it easier to earn tier status through the end of the year for Rapid Rewards members.
As a way to reward members for their long-term loyalty, Southwest’s program will offer travelers more opportunities to accelerate their way to the highly coveted A-List or A-List Preferred tier status.
Rapid Rewards members who register for the promotion, purchase Southwest qualifying flights and travel through May 31, can earn double-tier qualifying points toward A-List or A-List Preferred tier status for 2023.
“We're thanking our customers for continuing to fly Southwest, engaging in Rapid Rewards and trusting us to connect them to the people and places that matter most in their lives,” Southwest Vice President Jonathan Clarkson said.
“Our members deserve to be rewarded, which is why with this limited-time offer, we're giving customers three new opportunities to reach our coveted A-List and A-List Preferred tier status faster,”
Every flight purchased with Rapid Rewards points counts as one credit toward tier status, and 10 percent counts as tier qualifying points for use on any route, as long as customers register for the promotion, purchase qualifying flights and travel through May 31.
Last month, Southwest extended its flight schedule through October 4, 2023, with two more seasonal routes and added flights from Long Beach. Beginning September 9, the airline will offer two new seasonal nonstop routes on Saturdays.
In addition, the cost of onboard internet just got more expensive on Southwest flights, with prices now being $8 per flight segment for internet instead of $8 per day. That means if you are taking connecting flights with the airline, you’ll have to pay for onboard internet access again.
