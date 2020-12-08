Southwest Airlines Puts 2021 Flights on Sale From $49 One-Way
Southwest Airlines customers can coast to a winter getaway or give the gift of travel this holiday season during the low-cost carrier's latest fare sale featuring flights from as low as $49 one-way.
Travelers have until Thursday, December 10 at 11:59 p.m. CT to purchase discounted fares for continental U.S. travel between January 5 and April 11, 2021; travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii from December 29, 2020 through April 8, 2021; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico between January 11 and April 11, 2021 and international travel from January 11 through April 11, 2021.
The sale requires a 21-day advance purchase and blackout dates do apply around holidays such as New Year's, Presidents' Day and Easter. Travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is blacked out February 11-14, March 19-20, March 26-28 and April 1-3, 2021 while travel to the continental U.S. from Hawaii is blacked out from December 29, 2020 to January 4, 2021, February 19-21, March 27-28 and April 2-5, 2021.
Travelers will find all sorts of deals this week but will have the most luck if flying in, out or between Southwest's operating bases in cities like Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Houston (Hobby), Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Orlando, Phoenix and St. Louis.
The airline recently brought an end to capacity limits designed to keep middle seats open but continues to implement enhanced health and safety procedures in the time of COVID-19 as part of the Southwest Promise.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates.
