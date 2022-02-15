Last updated: 05:45 PM ET, Tue February 15 2022

Southwest Airlines Puts California Flights on Sale From $29 for Two Days Only

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke February 15, 2022

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport. (photo via Andrei Stanescu/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines is offering travelers flights to the Golden State for as low as $29 one-way for two days only during its limited-time Cali Love-a-Fare Sale this week.

Kicking off just after Valentine's Day, the sale runs through Wednesday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The discounted fares are valid on continental U.S. travel between March 8 and June 22, 2022, and travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii from March 8 through May 18, 2022.

Keep in mind that the tickets are nonrefundable and 21-day advance purchase is required.

During the two-day sale, travelers can book nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Los Angeles for as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip or fly from Phoenix to San Francisco for as little as $49 one-way or under $100 roundtrip. Customers in Chicago can even escape the winter chill by flying nonstop from Midway to LAX for as low as $109 one-way or travel from Honolulu to San Francisco for under $200 roundtrip.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals direct to your inbox.

