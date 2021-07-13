Southwest Airlines Puts Fall Flights on Sale
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 13, 2021
Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day sale featuring flights from as low as $39 one-way.
Travelers can book the discounted seats for fall travel now through Thursday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
Sale fares are available on Tuesday and Wednesday travel within the continental U.S. from August 17 through December 16, 2021; travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii between August 9 and December 15, 2021; interisland Hawaii travel from August 17 through December 16, 2021; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico between August 17 and December 2, 2021, and international travel from August 17 through December 8, 2021.
Blackout dates do apply, however. Continental U.S. travel is blacked out around Labor Day and Thanksgiving, including September 3, September 6, November 19, November 23-24 and November 27-29, 2021. Meanwhile, travel from Hawaii to the continental U.S. is blacked out August 9-15 and November 26-30, 2021 while travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is blacked out November 18-21, 2021.
Travelers will find the lowest fares ($39 one-way and $78 roundtrip) on Southwest's interisland Hawaii routes but can book travel within the mainland U.S. for as low as $49 one-way and $98 roundtrip. Customers can book roundtrip travel between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for under $100, for example.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates.
