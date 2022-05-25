Last updated: 12:13 PM ET, Wed May 25 2022

Southwest Airlines Puts Flights on Sale From August Through November

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 25, 2022

Southwest Boeing 737 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Southwest Boeing 737 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines)

Southwest Airlines has announced a national sale on late-summer and fall flights featuring seats from as low as $45 one-way.

The low-cost carrier is also advertising its newly launched Wanna Get Away Plus fares from as low as $89 one-way during this week's three-day sale. Southwest's fourth fare product launched last week, offering customers more flexibility and additional perks such as transferable flight credit, same-day confirmed change and same-day standby.

Travelers have until Thursday, May 26 at 11:59 p.m. CT to book the discounted fares, which are valid on travel within the continental U.S., interisland Hawaii travel, travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii, travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel taking place between August 16 and November 5, 2022.

Customers will find the cheapest fares on interisland Hawaii routes like Honolulu to Kahului from just $45 one-way but can also find flights within the continental U.S. from under $100 roundtrip, including Los Angeles to Las Vegas. International deals include Houston to Cancun, Mexico for as little as $106 one-way and Fort Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas for just $80 one-way.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates.

