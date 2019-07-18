Southwest Airlines Teams With Nintendo for New Sweepstakes
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 18, 2019
Southwest Airlines announced it has partnered with Nintendo to offer passengers a unique travel experience, including launching a sweepstakes that will last almost 30 days.
The Let's Play Getaway sweepstakes will give one lucky winner each day between July 15 and August 13 a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version of the Super Mario Maker 2 game.
The sweepstakes will culminate with one grand prize of roundtrip air travel for a winner and three guests, in addition to four Nintendo Switch systems and download codes for the digital version of the Super Mario Maker 2 game.
“Together, Southwest and Nintendo continue to elevate the ways in which we connect to our customers' passions, bringing families together over shared memories that will last,” Southwest director Brandy King said in a statement. “We're excited to celebrate this summer by introducing our Customers to a great travel companion sure to keep them entertained, while on a flight, on the road, or at home: Nintendo Switch.”
The partnership kicked off for passengers on Southwest Flight 2246 from Dallas to San Diego were surprised with a Nintendo-themed gaming flight that allowed them to play a custom air travel-themed Super Mario Maker 2 course, called the Southwest Super Sky Challenge.
Everyone on board who played the game was entered for a chance to win a $500 Southwest gift card and a Nintendo Switch prize pack containing a Nintendo Switch system. Upon arrival to San Diego, Mario himself greeted the flight and took photos with travelers in the gate area.
