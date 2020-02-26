Last updated: 09:22 AM ET, Wed February 26 2020

Southwest Extends Nationwide Spring Flight Sale With Fares From $39 One-Way

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke February 26, 2020

A Southwest Airlines plane taking off
PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines plane taking off. (photo via jcheris/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines is rewarding last-minute spring break travel planners with yet another nationwide sale featuring flights from as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip.

Customers have until Thursday, February 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT to secure the discounted seats.

The latest sale is valid for continental U.S. and interisland Hawaii travel between March 17 and May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from April 14 through May 14, 2020 and international travel between April 14 and May 14, 2020. What's more, discounts require a 21-day advance purchase.

Most deals are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with the cheapest fares being Southwest's interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu to Kahului, Maui, which starts at $39 one-way for nonstop travel.

Other notable deals include nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands for under $90 one-way and nonstop between Atlanta and Chicago for less than $200 roundtrip.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.

Southwest also announced this week that it intends to add Steamboat Springs, Colorado to its route network, launching seasonal service by the end of 2020 through Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

Patrick Clarke
Comments

