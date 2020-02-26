Southwest Extends Nationwide Spring Flight Sale With Fares From $39 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke February 26, 2020
Southwest Airlines is rewarding last-minute spring break travel planners with yet another nationwide sale featuring flights from as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip.
Customers have until Thursday, February 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT to secure the discounted seats.
Amtrak Vacations Announces Upgrade and Save SaleCar Rental & Rail
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Two-Night Cruise GiveawayCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Save Big on All 2020 CIE Tours Guided VacationsTour Operator
Leap Day Travel Deals Around the USFeatures & Advice
The latest sale is valid for continental U.S. and interisland Hawaii travel between March 17 and May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from April 14 through May 14, 2020 and international travel between April 14 and May 14, 2020. What's more, discounts require a 21-day advance purchase.
Most deals are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with the cheapest fares being Southwest's interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu to Kahului, Maui, which starts at $39 one-way for nonstop travel.
Other notable deals include nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands for under $90 one-way and nonstop between Atlanta and Chicago for less than $200 roundtrip.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
Southwest also announced this week that it intends to add Steamboat Springs, Colorado to its route network, launching seasonal service by the end of 2020 through Yampa Valley Regional Airport.
We’ve just announced our intent to serve Steamboat Springs, Colorado!— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 24, 2020
More details to come, but keep your eyes on Winter 2020. https://t.co/QJTf1e2kBH pic.twitter.com/LUkO1JQShp
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS