Last updated: 02:04 PM ET, Sat July 31 2021

Southwest Files Suit Against Flight Search Site Skiplagged

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 31, 2021

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport. (photo via Andrei Stanescu/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines has filed a lawsuit in Texas against online travel agency Skiplagged.com, saying the flight-search site does not have permission to display its airfares.

It is the second such lawsuit filed by Southwest, which is also suing Kiwi.com, according to Business Insider.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport Southwest Airlines Partners With Sabre, Now Offering... Airlines & Airports

Southwest Airlines Pilot wearing a COVID-era face mask. Southwest Airlines Commits To “Do Better” Airlines & Airports

Southwest Airplane (Photo via Southwest) Southwest Airlines Receives Top Score on 2021 Disability... Airlines & Airports

Southwest plane taking off Southwest Airlines Puts Fall Flights on Sale Airlines & Airports

Thermometer in the sun Extreme Vegas Heat Forces Southwest to Cancel Some Flights Airlines & Airports

The airline said both Skiplagged and Kiwi.com broke the terms of Southwest’s website by displaying its ticket prices. Southwest said it only allows online travel agents to sell tickets for its flights with the airline's permission.

In its newest lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court, the airline alleged that the two travel sites appeared to be working together. It said Skiplagged's flight data came from Kiwi.com.

"Neither Skiplagged nor Kiwi is authorized to display Southwest fares or sell Southwest flights," the airline's lawyers wrote in the complaint.

Southwest didn't respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for Skiplagged declined to comment.

A Kiwi.com spokesperson told Insider: "We cannot comment on the latest lawsuit itself, but what is appearing here is a sense of panic from Southwest. Trying to hold back freedom of choice brought about through tech innovation with aggressive legal action is a sad situation from an airline that was a disruptor themselves."

Southwest had previously sent a cease-and-desist letter to Skiplagged regarding the problem. Skiplagged sent a reply saying "Given these facts, I assume it is not necessary to go into detail on the many mistaken assumptions and assertions in your letter. I trust this resolves the matter."

Clearly, it did not.

Skiplagged earlier this month filed a pre-emptive lawsuit in New York, its home state, asking a judge to rule on whether it had broken Southwest's terms.

By filing its new lawsuit in Texas, Southwest moved to keep its legal fight against the flight-search engines in its home state. Southwest sued Kiwi.com in Texas earlier this year.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000

The Best of the World's Safest Airlines Amid COVID-19

Alaska Airlines Brings Back More Fresh Fare for Main Cabin, First Class

REPORT: 85% of Flight Attendants Experienced Unruly Passengers in 2021

Avelo Airlines Continues To Expand in the West

United Airlines To Offer Food & Beverage Pre-Order Option

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS