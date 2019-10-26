Southwest Flight Attendant Alleges Pilots Had Cameras in Bathroom
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 26, 2019
A flight attendant has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, alleging she caught two pilots in the cockpit watching a live stream from the plane’s bathroom.
Renee Steinaker claims she made the shocking discovery during a 2017 flight from Pittsburgh to Phoenix.
Steinaker said during the flight she was asked by Capt. Terry Graham to come to the cockpit so he could take a bathroom break. It is Southwest policy that no less than two crew members remain in the cockpit at all times.
What she saw, however, shocked her.
An iPad on the windshield was showing a live stream from the bathroom, which she could tell right away was in real-time as she saw Graham enter the lavatory.
Co-pilot Ryan Russell panicked and told Steinaker it was part of a new security measure on Southwest flights, but she still took a photo of the iPad and made a formal complaint to her supervisors.
Southwest later released in a statement saying, “The safety and security of our employees and customers is Southwest’s uncompromising priority. As such, Southwest does not place cameras in the lavatories of our aircraft. At this time, we have no other comment on the pending litigation.”
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS