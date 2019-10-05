Southwest Investigating Flight Attendant Who Allegedly Shamed Trump Supporter
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 05, 2019
Southwest Airlines is investigating one of its own.
The carrier is looking into allegations that one of its flight attendants shamed a passenger on Facebook over his support for President Donald Trump.
The flight attendant apparently took pictures of the passenger wearing a T-shirt that had “Trump 45” and “Suck it up, buttercup,” written on it. The flight attendant then allegedly uploaded the pictures to his own personal Facebook page.
"Someone did NOT get my most Positively Outrageous Service today on my flight,” the flight attendant wrote. The flight attendant then added his own opinions by using the hashtags #notgoingtosuckitup,” “#dumpTrump” and “#eeew.”
The post has since been removed.
Southwest became aware of the flight attendant’s personal Facebook post after a Chicago man posted a screengrab of the post to Southwest’s Facebook page.
“We aim to provide outstanding service to all who travel with us,” Southwest said in a statement provided to Fox News. “The post in question does not reflect the inclusive environment we strive to provide for our Customers and Employees.”
