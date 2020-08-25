Southwest Launches Three-Day Sale With Fares From $39 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 25, 2020
Southwest Airlines is putting its fall and winter flights on sale yet again, launching a three-day WOW Sale featuring one-way fares from just $39.
The latest sale runs now through Thursday, August 27 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
The discounted seats are valid on continental U.S. travel between September 8, 2020 and February 10, 2021; continental U.S. to/from Hawaii travel from November 1, 2020 through April 8, 2021; interisland Hawaii travel between September 8, 2020 and April 8, 2021; San Juan, Puerto Rico travel from September 8 through December 3, 2020 and from January 11 through March 4, 2021 and international travel between September 8 and December 9, 2020 and from January 11 through March 4, 2021.
Keep in mind that a 14-day advance purchase is required and blackout dates apply around the holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, Presidents' Day and Easter.
The $39 one-way flight deals are available on a plethora of routes, including travel between Kansas City and Minneapolis/Saint Paul; Las Vegas and Oakland; Houston and Tulsa; Chicago and Detroit; Nashville and Raleigh/Durham and New Orleans and San Antonio, among others.
Customers can also score one-way nonstop flights between Houston and Cancun, Mexico for as little as $109 or nonstop travel between Baltimore/Washington and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic starting from $139 one-way.
"As customers begin to feel inspired to travel again, we want them to know that Southwest Airlines has their well-being and comfort in mind supported by the Southwest Promise, legendary hospitality, and our exceptional people," said Bill Tierney, the airline's Vice President of Marketing, in a statement. "With fares as low as $39 one-way, bags that fly free, and no changes fees, customers can easily get away to their next adventure."
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
