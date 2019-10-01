Southwest Launches Winter Flight Sale With One-Way Fares From $49
October 01, 2019
Southwest Airlines is putting millions of winter fares on sale for the second straight week during yet another three-day nationwide flash sale with seats starting as low as $49 one-way.
Travelers have until 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, October 3 to book.
Continental U.S. travel is valid November 13, 2019, through February 12, 2020, while discounted interisland Hawaii flights are available December 4 through December 18, 2019, and January 2 through February 12, 2020. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid November 13 through December 5, 2019, and January 13 through March 5, 2020. Finally, the sale applies to international flights from November 13 through December 11, 2019, and January 7 through March 5, 2020.
Keep in mind blackout dates do apply around the holidays.
Sale fares include nonstop flights from Dallas (Love Field) to destinations such as Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago and Las Vegas for under $100 one-way. Meanwhile, notable $49 fares include nonstop from Atlanta to Nashville; Los Angeles to Phoenix and Fort Lauderdale to Orlando, Florida, among others.
Winter travelers can even fly nonstop between Houston and Cancun for as little as $161 one-way.
Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to filter flight deals by your departure city.
