Southwest Offering 20% Off Base Fares for Fall & Winter Travel
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz October 19, 2022
Southwest Airlines’ Rapid Rewards frequent flier program is now offering a new promotion with up to 20 percent off base fares for rewards members when booked now through October 20 for domestic and international travel through December 15, 2022.
Rapid Rewards Members can enjoy this discount using the SAVE20NOW code during checkout, though blackout dates apply. Blackout dates include November 18 through November 23 and November 26 through November 29.
Participating fare categories include one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away, Wanna Get Away Plus, anytime and Business Select categories. The promotion cannot be combined with other Southwest promotions or deals.
“We're continuously looking at ways to appreciate our Rapid Rewards Members for their loyalty, and this points booking offer provides an opportunity for Customers to redeem their points for an upcoming trip, making their points go even farther, all while saving money," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty & Products at Southwest Airlines. “This offer, paired with our legendary Hospitality, Customer Experience enhancements, and flexible policies, gives Customers the confidence to 'Go with Heart' on their next adventure."
Those who aren’t members of the frequent flier program can enjoy the same discount by registering for Rapid Rewards, which they can do on Southwest’s website. Fliers can then enjoy earning rewards for every seat purchased. Rewards points never expire.
