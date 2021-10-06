Southwest Offering Flash Sale on Hawaii 2022 Airfares
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 06, 2021
Southwest Airlines is offering a discount of 40 percent off on airfare to Hawaii in 2022 – with one small catch.
You need to book the tickets by tomorrow, Thursday Oct. 7.
Hey, you know how these turnarounds can be. That’s why they call them flash sales.
The deal is for travel between Jan. 6 and March 9. The discount is off the base fare, not the total price that includes government taxes and fees. Use promo code HAWAII2022 when booking, according to USA Today.
Expect to see more of this within the aviation industry. While travel is regaining its footing following the pandemic-related restrictions and cause for concern over the last 18 months, the period following the Thanksgiving-to-New Year’s boon is usually lackluster for airlines.
With this 40 percent off deal, USA Today noted that Southwest is clearly hoping to jumpstart vacation bookings after the holidays.
Hawaii is also a relatively new destination for Southwest, which started flights to the islands in 2019.
Southwest began flights to Hawaii in 2019 and has been expanding its service this year. The airline now offers nonstop service to several islands from several cities on the West Coast, including Las Vegas, Phoenix and six California cities, as well as connecting service from other cities including its hubs in Chicago and Baltimore.
The newspaper found some sample itineraries on the Southwest website that include:
$190 roundtrip between Los Angeles and Maui in mid-February.
$186 from Oakland to Kona in early March.
$318 roundtrip between Chicago (Midway) and Honolulu for a week in mid-January.
And $348 roundtrip between Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Maui in early February.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
-
For more information on Hawaii
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS