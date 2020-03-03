Southwest Offers Spring Break Flights From $39 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 03, 2020
It's not too late to get away for spring break, and Southwest Airlines is giving you added incentive to plan a last-minute escape this winter.
Travelers looking to take advantage of the low-cost carrier's latest sale have until Thursday, March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT to book the discounted seats.
Buy One, Get One Sale Underway on HurtigrutenCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort Offers $200 Resort CreditHotel & Resort
Roundtrip Airfare to Ireland Starting at $199Tour Operator
The sale is valid for continental U.S. travel from March 24 through June 6, 2020; continental U.S. to/from Hawaii travel between March 24 and May 20, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel from March 24 through May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico between April 14 and May 14, 2020 and international travel from April 14 through May 14, 2020.
It should be noted that 21-day advance purchase is required and continental U.S. travel is blacked out Memorial Day weekend: May 21-22 and May 25, 2020.
As has been the case all year, customers will find the cheapest fares, starting from $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip on Southwest's interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu to Kona. However, travelers flying within the continental U.S. can still score fares as low as $54 one-way and $108 roundtrip.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS