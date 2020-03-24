Southwest Revives Nationwide Flight Sale With Fares From $39
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 24, 2020
Southwest Airlines has once again extended its nationwide sale featuring fares as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip.
Travelers have from now until 11:59 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 26 to score the discounted fares.
The extended sale is valid for continental U.S. travel between April 14 and June 6 and from August 18 through October 30; interisland Hawaii travel from April 14 through May 20; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico between April 14 and May 14 and September 8 through October 30 and international travel from April 14 through May 14 and from August 18 through October 30.
The sale fares require a 21-day advance purchase and continental U.S. travel is blacked out for Memorial Day (May 21-22 and May 25) and Labor Day weekends (September 4 and September 7).
Until now, the best deals were typically only available on Southwest's interisland Hawaii service such as Honolulu to Kona.
However, customers can find $39 one-way fares on a handful of routes within the continental U.S. right now, including Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale or Nashville; Baltimore to Boston or Charlotte and Los Angeles to Las Vegas, among others.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
