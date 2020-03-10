Southwest's Three-Day Sale Features Flights From $39 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 10, 2020
Southwest Airlines has launched another three-day sale on spring flights featuring fares as low as $39 one-way.
Now through Thursday, March 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT, travelers can score some of the best discounts of the month, including travel from Atlanta to Nashville, New Orleans or Tampa for under $100 roundtrip.
The latest sale, which requires 14-day advance purchase, is valid for continental U.S. travel from March 24 through June 6, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel between March 31 and May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from April 14 through May 14, 2020 and international travel between April 14 and May 14, 2020.
Keep in mind that continental U.S. travel is blacked out May 21-22 and May 25, 2020 for Memorial Day Weekend.
Travelers will find the cheapest fares on Southwest's interisland Hawaii flights, with nonstop routes starting from $39 one-way or $78 roundtrip. However, there are several nonstop routes within the continental U.S. starting from $49 one-way and $98 roundtrip, including Baltimore-Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Orlando and Houston-Austin.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
