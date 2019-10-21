Southwest's Winter Flight Sale Returns With One-Way Fares From $39
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 21, 2019
Southwest Airlines is once again extending the window for travelers to book discounted winter fares with flight deals starting at $39 and $78 roundtrip.
The carrier's latest flash sale runs through Thursday, October 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This time around, fares are valid on continental U.S. travel from November 4 through March 4, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel from November 11 through March 4, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from November 11 through December 5, 2019 and January 13 through March 5, 2020 and international travel between November 11 and December 11, 2019 and January 7 through March 5, 2020.
Sale fares require a 14-day advance purchase and blackout dates apply around the holidays.
Just like last week, the cheapest fares, $39 one-way, are available on interisland Hawaii service such as nonstop from Honolulu to Kona, for example. However, travelers can still score other excellent deals on nonstop flights within the continental U.S., including one-way from Atlanta to Nashville for $49 and Los Angeles to Las Vegas for $59.
For those in search of a great deal on an international getaway this winter, nonstop one-way flights from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands start from $156 while nonstop one-way flights from Austin, Texas to Cancun, Mexico begin at $206.
Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to filter flight deals by your departure city.
