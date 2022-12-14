Spirit Airlines Adding New Flights to Charleston, South Carolina
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 14, 2022
Spirit Airlines announced it would be adding new flights from Charleston, South Carolina, to three major cities along the east coast next year.
The low-cost carrier revealed it would launch daily, nonstop flights from Charleston International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Newark Liberty International and Philadelphia International, all on April 5, 2023.
“We're excited to connect the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina, with three of the biggest metro areas on the East Coast,” Spirit Vice President John Kirby said. “Spirit's affordable fares and convenient, nonstop flights allow guests to travel more often to visit friends and loved ones, and explore Charleston's attractions, coastline and world-class restaurants.”
To celebrate the new service, travelers in Charleston, Newark and Fort Lauderdale can enjoy an introductory fare, starting at $49 one-way for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
As for passengers traveling between Charleston and Philadelphia, they can enjoy an introductory fare starting at $39 for one-way travel, but tickets must be purchased 14 days in advance to be eligible.
“We are grateful for Spirit's commitment and investment in our community and the Charleston International Airport,” airport CEO Elliott Summey said. “Spirit's low fares and affordable flights provide more options for travelers to take a vacation here in Charleston, or for local residents to visit family and friends in three major cities any day of the week.”
With the addition of the routes, travelers from Charleston will have more affordable access to the Northeast and international connection opportunities through Fort Lauderdale, which is Spirit’s primary gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.
In October, Spirit revealed plans to overhaul the seats in its planes, adding width, extra cushion and more comfortable features to enhance the travel experience.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on South Carolina
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS