Last updated: 01:22 PM ET, Wed December 14 2022

Spirit Airlines Adding New Flights to Charleston, South Carolina

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 14, 2022

Spirit Airlines plane
Spirit Airlines plane at Orlando Airport (photo by Eric Bowman)

Spirit Airlines announced it would be adding new flights from Charleston, South Carolina, to three major cities along the east coast next year.

The low-cost carrier revealed it would launch daily, nonstop flights from Charleston International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Newark Liberty International and Philadelphia International, all on April 5, 2023.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Breeze, Breeze Airways, Airbus, A220-300, plane, aircraft

This Low-Cost Airline Is Adding Even More Direct Domestic Routes

People walking inside Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York City

American, JetBlue Expand Northeast Alliance With Flights From...

Havana, Cuba.

Delta Air Lines to Restart Flights to Havana, Cuba

Delta Air Lines Boeing 777

LATAM, Delta Air Lines Launch New Route Between Sao Paulo and LA

“We're excited to connect the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina, with three of the biggest metro areas on the East Coast,” Spirit Vice President John Kirby said. “Spirit's affordable fares and convenient, nonstop flights allow guests to travel more often to visit friends and loved ones, and explore Charleston's attractions, coastline and world-class restaurants.”

To celebrate the new service, travelers in Charleston, Newark and Fort Lauderdale can enjoy an introductory fare, starting at $49 one-way for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

As for passengers traveling between Charleston and Philadelphia, they can enjoy an introductory fare starting at $39 for one-way travel, but tickets must be purchased 14 days in advance to be eligible.

“We are grateful for Spirit's commitment and investment in our community and the Charleston International Airport,” airport CEO Elliott Summey said. “Spirit's low fares and affordable flights provide more options for travelers to take a vacation here in Charleston, or for local residents to visit family and friends in three major cities any day of the week.”

With the addition of the routes, travelers from Charleston will have more affordable access to the Northeast and international connection opportunities through Fort Lauderdale, which is Spirit’s primary gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.

In October, Spirit revealed plans to overhaul the seats in its planes, adding width, extra cushion and more comfortable features to enhance the travel experience.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on South Carolina

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Delta Air Lines Boeing 767

Delta Air Lines Could See Profit Nearly Double Next Year

Delta Air Lines

gallery icon The Best and Worst Airlines for Holiday Travel

Two Major US Airlines Announce Leadership Changes

United Airlines, Boeing Finalize Massive Airplane Order

This Low-Cost Airline Is Adding Even More Direct Domestic Routes

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS