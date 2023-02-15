Last updated: 12:02 PM ET, Wed February 15 2023

Spirit Airlines Adding New Flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 15, 2023

Raíces Fountain in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Raíces Fountain in San Juan, Puerto Rico (photo by Eric Bowman)

Spirit Airlines announced the launch of five new, nonstop routes from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The low-cost carrier will connect Luis Munoz Marín International Airport to major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit and Hartford, growing the airline’s service to Puerto Rico from 11 destinations to 16 by June 2023.

New Routes
Spirit also revealed plans to increase flights between San Juan and Orlando to five times daily and grow service between San Juan and Baltimore, Fort Lauderdale and Newark to two flights daily.

“Spirit Airlines has served the Puerto Rican community for more than two decades, offering affordable fares to connect family and friends across the United States,” Spirit Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said.

“Puerto Rico is our number one destination in the Caribbean, with its rich history and culture, renowned beaches, tropical rainforest and the world's brightest bioluminescent bay,” Kirby continued. “We continue our San Juan growth with five new nonstop routes, reaffirming our commitment to the island and making it even easier travel more often.”

The carrier provided its updated route chart to San Juan.

DestinationFlights AvailableLaunch Date
AtlantaDailyMay 5
Hartford3x WeeklyJune 7
DallasDailyMay 5
DetroitDailyMay 5
ChicagoDailyMay 5

Travelers on the new routes can enjoy introductory fares for a limited time, with travel dates and blackout date restrictions. Airfare for flights from San Juan to Atlanta, Dallas and Hartford start at $59 one-way, while Chicago service starts at $69 one-way and Detroit at $79 one-way.

