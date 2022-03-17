Spirit Airlines Adds New Markets From Las Vegas
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 17, 2022
Spirit Airlines announced new service from Las Vegas to three new markets, starting in August.
This summer, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas will add daily nonstop flights to Albuquerque International Sunport (launching August 3), Boise Airport (August 5) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (August 10).
Spirit previously announced new daily flights between Las Vegas and Memphis International Airport in Tennessee would debut on April 20 and twice-daily service between the Nevada facility and Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah launches on May 26.
When the new flights begin, Spirit will offer 41 nonstop destinations and up to 75 peak-day departures from Las Vegas, which represents an almost 30 percent year-over-year increase for the airline at Harry Reid International.
“Announcing three new markets is an exciting milestone for Spirit Airlines and our guests as we deliver more high-value options for travel between the bright lights of Vegas and the huge variety of beautiful places to visit in New Mexico, Idaho and Northern Nevada,” Spirit Vice President John Kirby said.
“We can't wait to welcome these new communities into our network and continue to provide More Go for our Guests as we celebrate our 20th year serving LAS,” Kirby continued.
Earlier this month, Spirit also announced several returning routes and destinations as spring and summer travel picks up. The low-cost carrier will offer service to Monterrey International Airport in Mexico from both George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
The carrier also added daily flights between Orlando International Airport and Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The new service marks Spirit’s third destination in Puerto Rico, joining San Juan and Aguadilla.
