Spirit Airlines Announces New Service Out of San Antonio, Texas
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 13, 2022
Low-budget carrier Spirit Airlines is making San Antonion International Airport the fourth destination in Texas it will serve after announcing new flights and fares on Tuesday.
And the carrier probably couldn’t have picked two better tourist-laden cities to start with – Las Vegas and Orlando.
"Our low fares and daily flights make it easy and more accessible for San Antonio families to discover these two world-class entertainment destinations," John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines, said in a statement. "We are also excited to offer our current Guests affordable access to the Alamo City to experience the attractions, rich history, and vibrant culture that have earned it a top vacation destination ranking in Texas."
The news comes after Spirit, still conducting business as usual as it sorts through its merger proposals, just had a flash two-days sale offering 70 percent discount on airfares.
The daily flights out of San Antonio to Las Vegas and Orlando will start on November 17, 2022.
"Spirit coming to San Antonio International Airport gives our community more family-friendly travel options. They can enjoy the sites and sounds of Las Vegas and have a fun time enjoying all Orlando has to offer," said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports at the San Antonio Airport System. "Also, more peopleVegas and have a fun time enjoying all Orlando has to offer," said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports at the San Antonio Airport System. "Also, more people in Florida and Nevada can come and see how special San Antonio is – with cheaper fares that are too good to pass up. It's a win-win because it's making traveling to far destinations more accessible."
San Antonio will be the fourth Texas airport Spirit serves, adding to its operations in Austin (AUS), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and Houston (IAH).
