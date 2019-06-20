Spirit Airlines Brings More Go to Charlotte
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 20, 2019
Just in time for the perfect summer getaway, Spirit Airlines is kicking off service to Charlotte, North Carolina. Beginning today, Spirit now offers nonstop daily flights from Charlotte Douglass International Airport (CLT) to Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Newark. The four routes will operate year-round and create dozens of connections to some of Spirit’s most popular destinations throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.
Charlotte marks Spirit’s fourth destination in the Tar Heel State, joining the Piedmont Triad, Asheville, and Raleigh-Durham. These North Carolina additions to Spirit’s network have resulted in hundreds of new jobs in the state, while adding additional options to stimulate North Carolina tourism. By summer 2019, Spirit will have more than fifteen daily departures across the state.
“Spirit Airlines is thrilled to continue our growth in the Tar Heel State with service to Charlotte,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Value-focused residents of the Queen City will love our low fares, signature service and operational excellence.”
“Spirit Airlines’ expanding service to Charlotte will help spur economic activity in the area and show that North Carolina is a great place to live and visit,” said Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina.
“We want to welcome Spirit Airlines to Charlotte Douglas International Airport,” said Brent Cagle, Aviation Director and Chief Executive Officer for CLT. “Giving our passengers choices when it comes to air travel is our top priority. Spirit’s approach to air service makes the airline a perfect fit for our airport.”
Today, Spirit is also expanding on the West Coast with the addition of two other new destinations, Burbank and Sacramento. Both California cities begin nonstop service to and from Las Vegas three times daily. The value carrier also recently announced it would begin service to Nashville on October 10, 2019 with daily service to six destinations.
SOURCE: Spirit Airlines press release.
Comments
