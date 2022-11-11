Spirit Airlines Eliminates 37 Routes From Flight Schedule
Rich Thomaselli November 11, 2022
Spirit Airlines is making huge cuts to its flight schedule.
The low-budget carrier is cutting 37 routes from its schedule, with most of them notably involving the state of Florida, according to The Points Guy citing flight schedule data from Cirium.
Interestingly, the website pointed out that most of the routes cover a fairly long distance – including Los Angeles to Milwaukee, for instance – although it is not believed to be part of Spirit’s upcoming merger with JetBlue. That union still needs government regulatory approval.
John Kirby, Spirit's vice president of network planning, previously told TPG that the airline was focusing more on operations, and presumably with this latest round of route trimming it means having to cut where necessary.
"We've really tried to stress operational reliability,” he said. “Obviously, we tend to get dinged more than anybody when we have an operational hiccup, even though everybody has them and has had them."
The 37 flight cuts include:
—Baltimore-Washinton to New Orleans and to Myrtle Beach
—Fort Lauderdale to Hartford, Conn.; Latrobe, Pa.; Manchester, N.H.; Panama; Louisville; and St. Louis.
—Houstin to Denver and to Guatemala.
—Los Angeles to Milwaukee
—Orlando to Minneapolis and to El Salvador
—Miami to Atlantic City; Hartford, Conn.; and Orlando
—Philadelphia to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and New Orleands
—Phoenix to Kansas City, Milwaukee and St. Louis
—Fort Myers, Florida to Hartford; Baltimore-Washington,; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Minneapolis; Philadelphia; and St. Louis
—Carolina, Puerto Rico to Atlantic City
—Tampa to Hartford, Conn.; Boston; Columbus, Ohio; Newark; Latrobe, Pa.; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; and Philadelphia
