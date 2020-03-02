Spirit Airlines Expands Internationally in New Orleans
Spirit Airlines is broadening The Crescent City’s international reach with two new destinations, the airline announced Monday. The nation’s fastest-growing airline will fly from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) starting on June 10.
The next day, Spirit will inaugurate service to San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP). The airline will also increase frequency to Orlando International Airport (MCO), with one additional daily flight, starting on April 22.
New Orleans is home to one of the largest Honduran populations in the United States. Spirit’s flights to San Pedro Sula’s Ramón Villeda Morales Airport will make it easier for people to visit their friends and family, along with making the city more accessible to tourists. Flights to San Pedro Sula will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, with connecting options on other days of the week.
Spirit brought its low fares and bright-yellow planes to MSY in January 2013 with flights to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW). Seven years later, the airline provides nonstop service from MSY to a total of 22 domestic and international destinations.
Spirit’s investment in New Orleans turned it into the third-largest carrier in the city (measured by available seat miles). The airline served approximately 1.7 million Guests at MSY in 2019—a 20 percent increase year-over-year—with plans to keep growing in 2020.
“We are incredibly proud to open up nonstop international service from New Orleans with two destinations at once. Our Guests asked us for international connectivity, and we are excited to offer them the Best Value in the Sky as they explore new places,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines. “Adding these international routes is part of our promise to invest in the Guest. Whether they fly to Cancun for leisure or to San Pedro Sula to reconnect with friends and family, we will continue to connect our Guests with the communities and destinations they seek the most.”
New Orleans is the sixth city this year to gain flights to Cancun on Spirit Airlines. Flights are scheduled four times per week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with connecting options available on the other days of the week.
“New Orleans has one of the largest populations of Hondurans in the United States, and we are thrilled that Spirit Airlines is now offering direct service from MSY to San Pedro Sula, Honduras—providing a much-needed connection for our community. On top of that, additional service to Cancun, Mexico will give our passengers even more options. With Spirit being our fastest-growing airline, we are grateful for their commitment to this community and look forward to a long-standing relationship with this carrier,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
