Spirit Airlines Launches Flights Between Boise, Las Vegas
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 08, 2022
Spirit Airlines launched its first Idaho service last week between Boise Airport and Harry Reid Las Vegas Airport.
The discount carrier now offers daily, nonstop service between the two cities, with Spirit boasting about 70 flights each day from Las Vegas. Passengers flying in from Boise will now have connection options to several popular destinations, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Newark, Chicago, Dallas, Orlando, Houston and more.
“Bringing More Go to the capital city of Idaho calls for a big celebration as we welcome Boiseans to experience our convenient options and low fares for the first time,” Spirit Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said.
To celebrate the new service, Spirit will host a Las Vegas Flyaway for Boise guests. One winner will receive a pair of tickets to fly on the airline’s new route to Las Vegas, including complimentary roundtrip airfare, bags, seat selection and Shortcut Boarding.
Sweepstakes winners will also enjoy a three-night stay at Treasure Island and a pair of tickets to Mystère by Cirque du Soleil, provided in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Participants can enter now through August 31.
In addition, the Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the carrier's entrance into Boise with a $20,000 donation to Global Gardens. The Boise-based nonprofit organization supports beginning farmers from diverse backgrounds by providing access to land, training and the market.
“We're excited to celebrate with our special ticket giveaway and give back to the community through The Spirit Charitable Foundation.” Kirby continued.
Last month, Spirit announced it had terminated its merger agreement with Frontier, leaving the possibility that the low-budget carrier could still cut a deal with its other suitor, JetBlue Airways.
