Spirit Airlines Offering Free Spirit Boost for New, Existing Members
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 20, 2022
Spirit Airlines announced that new and existing Free Spirit members could instantly receive 500 bonus points just by going to Bonus.Spirit.Com through December 31.
New Free Spirit members will receive the points just by creating a Free Spirit account and registering, while existing members simply need to register their accounts on the page.
Free Spirit rewards members earn for every dollar spent instead of miles flown. Members collect points on every paid booking, and even more points on bags, seats and plus purchases on Free Spirit credit cards.
“We wanted to provide a welcome bonus for new Free Spirit members that also acts as a ‘thank you’ to all of our current members in the program,” Spirit Senior Vice President Bobby Schroeter said.
“Free Spirit focuses on what travelers and their families want, which is points that add up fast and generate rewards just as quickly, and we know our guests want to be able to earn and redeem their points without jumping through hoops.”
Free Spirit also makes it easier for travelers to redeem points for flights, with reward bookings starting as low as 2,500 points and redemptions available for any fare on any flight. Passengers can also use our Free Spirit Points + Cash option and combine as little as 1,000 points with cash to make their next trip faster.
In addition to this exciting new promotion, Spirit continues to offer a variety of ways for Free Spirit members to earn and redeem rewards, including status match, credit card bonus points and a points deal finder.
