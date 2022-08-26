Spirit Airlines Relaunches Nonstop Flights To Managua, Nicaragua
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti August 26, 2022
Spirit Airlines today announced the relaunch of its daily, nonstop service between Florida’s coastal destination of Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and the Nicaraguan capital city of Managua (MGA).
Spirit’s reintroduction to this major Central American market is vital for providing its customers with affordable and convenient means of reconnecting with family and friends across borders. The direct service also offers would-be visitors welcome opportunities to go and explore Nicaragua’s natural splendor, colorful culture and historic sites.
"We're eager to welcome back our Nicaraguan Guests and excited to make travel to and from Managua accessible for families, friends, and visitors again," said Camilo Martelo, Director of International Stations. "We have a 15-year history serving Nicaragua, and are proud to give South Florida and Managua back the affordable fares and signature service they've come to know when traveling between our countries."
Spirit’s daily, nonstop service between FLL and MGA resumes on November 30, providing connections to 26 cities across the airline’s U.S. network.
Spirit Airlines Connection Options To/From MGA:
Connection options include the following destinations: Aguadilla (BQN), Cleveland (CLE), Louisville (SDF), San Juan (SJU), Atlanta (ATL), Dallas (DFW), Myrtle Beach (MYR), St Thomas (STT), Atlantic City (ACY), Detroit (DTW), Nashville (BNA), St. Louis (STL), Baltimore (BWI), Houston (IAH), Newark (EWR), Tampa (TPA), Boston (BOS), Indianapolis (IND), Orlando (MCO), Charlotte (CLT), LaGuardia (LGA), Philadelphia (PHL), Chicago (ORD), Latrobe (LBE) and Richmond (RIC).
The re-establishment of its Managua route raises the number of international markets the carrier serves to 29 total, spanning both Latin America and the Caribbean. These include several neighboring Central American markets, with destinations in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Panama.
Spirit aims to deliver the best value in passenger air travel, and continues its commitment to “invest in the Guest” through multiple initiatives:
— Spirit’s "Fit Fleet" is one of the U.S. aviation industry’s youngest and most fuel-efficient, with 24 brand-new aircraft scheduled for delivery this year and 33 more expected to be delivered in 2023.
— The airline’s "Free Spirit" loyalty program offers customers the fastest way to earn rewards and elevate their status.
— All-new cabin interiors feature ergonomically-designed seating and more usable legroom, and Spirit’s unique "Big Front Seat" represents the best deal in the sky.
— Fast in-flight Wi-Fi gives Guests access to view content from streaming services directly on their mobile devices.
— Spirit also won "Best Airport Innovation" in the 2021 APEX/IFSA Awards for its revolutionary self-bag-drop system with biometric photo matching, which serves to streamline the check-in process and minimize face-to-face contact.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Nicaragua, Fort Lauderdale
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS