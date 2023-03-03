Spirit Airlines’ Spring Break Vacation Packages Are Up To 30% Off
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti March 03, 2023
Although it’s already March, plenty of Spring Breakers are still hoping to find mid-term getaway options at great prices.
Fortunately for them, Spirit Airlines has launched some limited-time offers that will help customers save even more on top of its already low-cost fare prices when they bundle their air travel, hotel stays and/or car rental bookings.
Spirit Vacations is currently offering customers up to 30 percent off when bundling their flights and hotels, along with 500 Free Spirit points with each booking.
The deal encompasses vacation packages for such sought-after overseas Spring Break destinations as Cancun, Riviera Maya, Montego Bay and Punta Cana, to name a few. Stateside, beach vacation hotspots covered under the promotion include Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Myrtle Beach; or, make yours a more metropolitan escape by jetting off to Las Vegas.
Spirit's Spring Break deal highlights include:
— Vacation packages to sunny Cancun for two people for prices starting as low as $255.
— Up to 53 percent off Caribbean and Mexico vacations to the adults-only, all-inclusive Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort, family-friendly Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, and wellness-centric Zoëtry Montego Bay Jamaica, all of which are part of Hyatt’s luxurious Inclusive Collection portfolio (formerly the AMR Collection).
— An extra 10 percent off Las Vegas vacations when flights are packaged with a Sunday–Thursday stay at either of two spectacular MGM Resorts properties on The Strip: the Luxor Hotel & Casino and Excalibur Hotel & Casino. Guests can get this deal, subject to hotel availability, when they book before April 30, 2023.
When you travel with us, adventure is a “shore” thing. This spring break, explore great beach destinations like Mexico, the Caribbean, Florida and beyond! Bundle & save up to 30% on a travel package now! https://t.co/mpfDmSOjTt pic.twitter.com/owiRdJFAUS— Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) February 27, 2023
