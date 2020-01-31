Spirit Airlines Takes Cleveland to Cancun
Airlines & Airports January 31, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travelers looking for affordable flights between Ohio and the Caribbean are in luck. —Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Great news for people procrastinating on their Valentine’s Day plans!
Spirit Airlines is coming to the rescue with nonstop service between Cleveland and Cancun—departing Feb. 14, 2020. Plus, more love meets More Go this spring when Spirit adds even more flights on Cleveland’s key domestic routes.
Spirit’s decision to send more of the brightest planes in the sky to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is an anniversary gift of sorts. The airport started with three nonstop destinations in 2015. Five years later—by the middle of 2020—Spirit’s offering will have quadrupled with approximately 14 daily departures to 12 cities stretching coast to coast, and now into Mexico.
Spirit’s initial service launch in January 2015 included Orlando (MCO), Fort Myers (RSW) and Tampa (TPA). Within months, the airline added nonstop service to seven other destinations, including Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Las Vegas (LAS), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Los Angeles (LAX).
Strong and reliable demand kept those routes going and drove another launch—New Orleans (MSY)—in May of 2017.
“We are proud to celebrate five years in Cleveland and grateful for all the support from our Guests here,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s Vice President of Network Planning. “Cleveland travelers appreciate our value proposition, which has allowed Spirit to grow significantly from three to twelve destinations in five years. As we look to the future, we look forward to serving and expanding in the region for years to come.”
Changes for 2020 include:
—New service to Cancun International Airport (CUN)
—Additional daily flights to FLL, MCO, LAS and MYR
—TPA upgraded from seasonal to year-round service
SOURCE: Spirit Airlines press release.
For more information on Cleveland, Cancun
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS