Spirit Airlines To Add Domestic, Resume All International Routes From Orlando

Spirit Airlines Airbus A319
Spirit Airlines Airbus A319. (photo courtesy of Spirit Airlines)

Based in South Florida, ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is spearheading air traffic’s recovery at Orlando International Airport (MCO), with plans to provide more than 80 daily departures from MCO by the end of 2021

South Florida-based Spirit Airlines today presented its largest-ever flight schedule from Orlando, both introducing new U.S. domestic flights and reinstating routes to the rest of its international destinations.

The airline confirmed its plans to restore pre-pandemic routes from MCO to Cartagena, Colombia (CTG); Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA); Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP) and San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL), while increasing San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) to daily service.

The restoration of Spirit’s full international schedule follows the recent resumption of its entire domestic network from MCO, which finished in time to serve the busy summer travel season. Flights from MCO have resumed to such domestic destinations as Louisville, Kentucky (SDF); Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT); Miami, Florida (MIA); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE); and St. Louis, Missouri (STL).

Spirit will now offer customers roughly 20 more flights and 10 new destinations each day than it did two years ago at this time, and its Orlando operations will be 45 percent more robust than they were at the end of 2019, following the activation of new routes and resumed routes.

Destination:Status:Frequency:Effective:
Cancun (CUN) NewDailyImmediately
Louisville (SDF) NewDailyImmediately
Milwaukee (MKE)NewDailyImmediately
Punta Cana (PUJ) New3x weeklyImmediately
Santo Domingo (SDQ) New4x weeklyImmediately
St. Louis (STL) NewDailyImmediately
Manchester, NH (MHT) NewDailyOctober 7
Miami (MIA) NewDailyNovember 17
Cartagena (CTG) Resuming2-3x weeklySeptember 10
Guatemala City (GUA) Resuming4x weeklySeptember 9
Montego Bay (MBJ) Resuming3x weeklySeptember 9
Port-au-Prince (PAP)* Resuming3x weeklyNovember 18
San Salvador (SAL) Resuming3x weeklyNovember 19
San Jose, CR (SJO)More FlightsIncreasing to DailyNovember 17

"Florida's Hometown Airline continues to invest at Orlando International Airport by offering daily flights to new domestic and international destinations," said Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby. "With over 80 flights each day to more than 50 cities, Spirit Airlines provides our Central Florida Guests even more nonstop options, including 16 popular vacation destinations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean."

Spirit’s recent expansion at Orlando International has positioned it as the airport’s largest international airline and its second-largest carrier overall, and created more employment opportunities on-site and behind the scenes.

—In June, Spirit opened its second Operations Control Center (OCC), creating another 75 jobs in Orlando, which joins an existing South Florida Spirit facility that’s responsible for managing the flow of planes across the carrier's network 365 days a year. The new Orlando OCC also joins Spirit's existing crew base and state-of-the-art inflight training facility at MCO.

—Sixteen new, fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo planes are set to join Spirit’s Fit Fleet, which is among the youngest in the industry, in 2021; while the airline also plans to add a further 21 new planes next year.

—Spirit is welcoming flyers back to MCO with a reimagined ticket lobby, boasting a bold, new look and enhanced digital signage to help domestic and international passengers identify the right check-in counter quickly.

For more information, visit spirit.com.

