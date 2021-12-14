Spirit Airlines To Debut Service From Memphis
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 14, 2021
Spirit Airlines has announced the addition of Memphis International Airport (MEM) to its ever-growing route map.
Starting in April 2022, the low-cost carrier will offer travelers three daily, nonstop routes from MEM to coveted destinations such as Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO), followed by service to Los Angeles (LAX) in June 2022.
MEM will mark the second Tennessee airport Spirit serves after debuting in Nashville in 2019. The flights from MEM to LAS and MCO will take off from April 20, while LAX service will start on June 8.
"We're excited about serving Memphis because we think travelers in Western Tennessee and nearby states could use more high-value flight options to popular leisure destinations," John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines, said in a statement. "Also, Memphis is a vibrant community with so much to explore in music, food, culture and more for visitors looking for a rich experience."
"The arrival of Spirit Airlines at MEM provides our passengers with more low-cost travel options and reflects our continued recovery from the pandemic," added Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. "These three new daily routes indicate that Spirit sees Memphis as a promising market and we look forward to their continued growth at MEM."
Tuesday's news comes just one week after Spirit announced plans to add seven new routes from Philadelphia next year.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
How Travel Advisors Can Prepare for a Flurry of Holiday Marriage Proposals
For more information on Memphis
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS