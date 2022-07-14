Last updated: 09:16 AM ET, Thu July 14 2022

Spirit Airlines Unveils First High-Speed Wi-Fi Service for Low-Fare Carrier

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 14, 2022

Spirit Airlines plane
Spirit Airlines plane at Orlando Airport (photo by Eric Bowman)

Spirit Airlines unveiled a new Wi-Fi service available to passengers on its Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, marking the first time a United States-based low-fare airline has offered high-speed internet.

Spirit partnered with Thales to install the high-speed connectivity solution FlytLIVE to cover the airline’s network across the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, which offers access to internet services.

Guests will be able to enjoy streaming services, play games and connect on social media with their personal devices. When FlytLIVE-enabled planes connect to the new SES-17 satellite by September 2022, they will have access to the fastest Wi-Fi service of any U.S.-based airline.

“This is a real groundbreaking moment in the industry as Spirit adds in-flight amenities and product options that have previously not been available on ultra-low fare carriers,” Spirit Executive Vice President Matt Klein said.

“We're continuing to deliver the best value in the sky by providing options that are important to our guests, like our high-speed Wi-Fi service, while keeping our focus on affordable fares to provide our guests with more go,” Klein continued.

Travelers can purchase Wi-Fi on their flight or at the time of booking, with a browsing option starting at $2.99 and a streaming option starting at $5.99. Passengers must sign in via their mobile devices and enter payment or voucher code information before gaining access to the high-speed internet.

The price of the Wi-Fi options will be based on the duration of each flight, with more than 80 percent of Spirit’s fleet already having Wi-Fi capability with system installations completed.

