Spirit Launches First Flights From Miami
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 06, 2021
Spirit Airlines this morning launched its first flights from Miami International Airport, the start of an ambitious plan to shake up the market in South Florida.
The first arriving flight was scheduled to land at MIA from Atlantic City, and the first departure was set to take off for Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Spirit's presence at MIA begins with service to nine destinations, which will grow to 31 nonstop options by the time expansions in November and January are complete. The carrier will serve 20 markets domestically and 11 internationally.
"Launching nonstop flights to 31 destinations right out of the gate in Miami is a huge milestone for us, and we want to share all that excitement with our Guests," Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines, said in a statement. "We want our Free Spirit Loyalty winners to be able to choose their own destinations because flexibility is what we're providing in Miami-multiple daily flights that go all over the U.S. and stretch into South America. Combined with our flights from West Palm Beach and our position as the largest carrier in Fort Lauderdale, we're giving our Guests more options in South Florida than ever."
"Spirit Airlines is America's only major airline headquartered in South Florida, and welcoming them to our airport is extremely special," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "We proudly welcome the significant investment of flights, jobs and business revenue that Spirit is bringing to MIA and to Miami-Dade County, and we are excited to see the company grow as they offer more travel options to our residents and visitors."
This morning’s ribbon-cutting celebration included the announcement of the Free Spirit Flyaway, a nationwide promotion in which Spirit will give away 31 pairs of roundtrip tickets in honor of each of its nonstop routes from Miami. Even better-the only requirement for entering for a chance to win is to be a member of the Free Spirit loyalty program, which is free to join.
Between now and Nov. 3, 2021 guests can enter for a chance to win roundtrip tickets for two with complimentary airfare, bags, seat selection and Shortcut Boarding. Each of the winners will be able to plan a trip from their closest Spirit airport to any of the destinations the airline serves.
