Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: Airlines
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 10, 2022
The 2022 Travvys are here! This year's winners will be announced just prior to the gala event itself in Fort Lauderdale on November 3, 2022.
These important awards recognize travel companies and brands chosen by the true experts—travel advisors. Voting is open for numerous categories, including hotels, resorts, destinations, cruise lines and, yes, aviation.
Check out this year's nominees in air travel and of course, don’t forget to vote for your favorites and check back in the fall to find out the winners!
Best Airline Consolidator - Overall
—Centrav
—Cosmopolitan Travel Service
—Sky Bird Travel & Tours
Best Airline - Domestic
—American Airlines
—Delta Air Lines
—JetBlue Airways
—Southwest Airlines
—United Airlines
Best Airline - International
—Air Canada
—Qatar Airways
—Emirates
—Air New Zealand
—Singapore Airlines
Are you ready to cast your vote? Choose your favorite airlines and consolidators here!
