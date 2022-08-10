Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Wed August 10 2022

Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: Airlines

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 10, 2022

Planes on runway at New York's JFK airport.
Planes on runway at New York's JFK airport. (photo via XavierMarchant / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The 2022 Travvys are here! This year's winners will be announced just prior to the gala event itself in Fort Lauderdale on November 3, 2022.

These important awards recognize travel companies and brands chosen by the true experts—travel advisors. Voting is open for numerous categories, including hotels, resorts, destinations, cruise lines and, yes, aviation.

Check out this year's nominees in air travel and of course, don’t forget to vote for your favorites and check back in the fall to find out the winners!

Best Airline Consolidator - Overall

—Centrav

—Cosmopolitan Travel Service

—Sky Bird Travel & Tours

Best Airline - Domestic

—American Airlines

—Delta Air Lines

—JetBlue Airways

—Southwest Airlines

—United Airlines

United Airlines' Boeing 737 taking off.
United Airlines' Boeing 737 taking off. (photo via United Airlines Media)

Best Airline - International

—Air Canada

—Qatar Airways

—Emirates

—Air New Zealand

—Singapore Airlines

Are you ready to cast your vote? Choose your favorite airlines and consolidators here!

