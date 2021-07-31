Last updated: 11:51 AM ET, Sat July 31 2021

Start-up Avelo Airlines Adding Four New Routes from LA

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 31, 2021

Avelo Airlines livery.
Avelo Airlines livery. (photo courtesy of Avelo Airlines)

While its fellow low-budget start-up carrier Breeze Airways has had to already trim its flight schedule, Avelo Airlines said this week it will expand its service from Los Angeles.

Avelo is adding nonstop flights to four new destinations: Monterey, California; Fort Collins-Loveland, Colorado; Provo, Utah; and St. George, Utah.

“Since our launch, we’ve been on a mission to bring low fares, more choice and greater convenience in air travel to Angelenos,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “These new routes will provide our LA Customers with unmatched affordability and direct access to four beautiful unserved destinations across the Western U.S.”

Avelo is finding success using a similar blueprint as Breeze – flying out of secondary, underserved markets and airports. In Los Angeles, for instance, Avelo uses Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and will fly direct to Monterey Regional Airport (MRY). One-way fares on this route start at $39.

Avelo will also be the only airline to fly direct between LA and St. George Regional Airport (SGU), Provo Airport (PVU) and the Ft. Collins-Loveland Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL). One-way fares on these routes start at $49.

“We are pleased and excited to see Avelo expand its service from BUR with these four new destinations and continue to enhance the convenience of the airport,” said BUR Executive Director Frank Miller.

Flights can be booked at aveloair.com

