Last updated: 04:01 PM ET, Fri March 06 2020

State Troopers Remove Woman From Flight After an Onboard Fight

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Patrick Clarke March 06, 2020

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. (photo via gk-6mt/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Massachusetts State Police escorted a woman off of an American Airlines flight at Boston's Logan International Airport following an onboard fight early Friday.

According to CBS Boston, the dispute between the woman and other passengers occurred on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston roughly 90 minutes before landing when she returned from the bathroom to find another woman sitting in the seat next to hers.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
standing in handcuffs

Passenger Facing Prison Time for Biting Captain of Flight

Airlines & Airports
plane, easyjet, travel

Passengers Arrested After Violent Brawl on Plane

Airlines & Airports
United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago

United Passenger Assaults Air Marshal, Says She Wants to...

Airlines & Airports
Smartphone on plane

Airline Passenger Caught Texting About Molesting Children...

Airlines & Airports

"(She) said some profanity at me and used profanity at the flight attendants and started yelling about people in the front of the plane who had irritated her before that, and then kind of forced me out of the way, which I got out of the way," passenger Laura Hill told WBZ-TV.

Another passenger confirmed that the woman was escorted off the plane by police.

"At the end of the flight it was announced that the police were going to come on board and they came on board, walked right to the back where the woman who was taken into custody, they got her, they didn’t put her into cuffs or anything, and just escorted her out," added passenger Keith Belshaw.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made since the pilot chose not to press charges, a State Police spokesman told CBS Boston.

An English woman is currently facing jail time after allegedly biting the captain on a flight to London last year in a similar incident.

For more information on American Airlines, Boston, Los Angeles

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
A Southwest Airlines 737 MAX

FAA Says Boeing 737 MAX Certification Flight 'A Few Weeks...

Federal Aviation Administration

Alaska Airlines to Launch Daily Nonstop Service Between Seattle and Cincinnati

Airlines for America Launches New Website to Educate Travelers

Passenger Facing Prison Time for Biting Captain of Flight

Flybe Ceases Operations in Europe

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS