Strange Odor at Oakland Airport Sends Travelers to the Hospital
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 26, 2020
We have seen more issues with strange odors on airplanes in the last year or so than at any time, some so severe they required a diverted landing.
Now comes word that another incident has taken place, only this time it was actually inside the airport.
Four people were taken to local hospitals by the Oakland (Calif.) Fire Department on Tuesday after an unknown substance began giving off a strange odor at Oakland International Airport.
According to Fox News, the odor came from a small box at one of the ticketing counters that is used to discard items that cannot be brought on a plane via carry-on bag – water bottles, bottles of cologne or mouthwash larger than three ounces, etc.
The airport played it safe and called the fire department, which sent a Hazmat crew according to the NBC TV affiliate in the Bay Area. There was no disruption to airport services, though four people were taken to the hospital to be checked out for precautionary reasons.
This is the latest in a series of numerous reports of odors emanating from a plane or airport just in the last year or so alone, much less beyond that time frame.
Some have been fumes that have forced flights to land.
Some have forced flights to divert to other airports.
Some have been so overwhelming that passengers and crew were hospitalized.
And some have even been visible – if you like your airplane cabin filling with an unknown fog.
The Oakland Fire Dept. is still investigating the cause of the odor.
For more information on California
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS