Sun Country Offers New Buy Now, Pay Later Option
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff June 23, 2022
Travelers looking to spread out the cost of their travel can now use Sun Country's new Buy Now, Pay Later option offered by Uplift, which serves other top travel brands.
"At Sun Country, we believe you shouldn't have to pass up the chance to travel because it costs too much or is too big of a pain," said Brian Davis Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Sun Country. "Partnering with Uplift to give customers flexible installment options is the latest way Sun Country Airlines is delivering on our ongoing goal to connect people to their favorite people and places. Whether it's seeing family after a long period apart or making it possible to take that much-needed vacation, Sun Country is excited to deliver on our mission with this new payment option."
The new way to pay is available now, meaning that Sun Country customers can now pay for flights and vacations in monthly installments rather than all at once.
Uplift partners with many airlines to offer customers a way to spread out the costs of travel.
"Customers who use Uplift's monthly installments often share heartwarming stories about what it means to them to be able to reconnect with friends and relatives," said Tom Botts, Uplift Chief Commercial Officer. "On behalf of Uplift, we couldn't be more pleased that we can team up with Sun Country to help create those memories and experiences to even more places - ultimately making that getaway more accessible to their passengers."
