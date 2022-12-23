Swoop Adding Flights To Mexico and Caribbean
Airlines & Airports TravelPulse Staff December 23, 2022
Canadian low-cost airline Swoop is targeting warm weather destinaitons with new flights to Mexico and the Caribbean from Hamilton, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Abbotsford.
"With winter weather upon us, demand for southbound leisure travel is reaching new heights, and we are proud to meet that demand with this additional capacity," said Bob Cummings, president of Swoop.
Beginning in January, Swoop will restart service from Hamilton to Montego Bay, Jamaica. It will also add new frequencies to popular, published routes from Hamilton to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Toronto to Cancun, Mexico, Winnipeg to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Edmonton to Mazatlan, Mexico and Abbotsford to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
The Toronto-Cancun route will have eight weekly frequencies; Winnipeg-Puerto Vallarta will fly three times a week on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; Edmonton to Mazatlan will also have three weekly frequencies on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and the Abbotsford to Los Cabos route will operate with the same frequency and days.
The Abbotsford to Puerto Vallarta route will operate four weekly flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. What's more, Canadians can access exclusive discounts at all-inclusive resorts when they book their flight with Swoop.
"The restart indicates the growth ahead for our travel and tourism industry in 2023, which comes just in time for travelers looking for a Caribbean destination this winter. Sun lovers throughout the region will now have a low-cost option to enjoy the relaxing beaches," said Cole Horncastle, general manager of Hamilton's John C. Munro International Airport.
Andrea Horwath, mayor of Hamilton, commented, "We are delighted to see Swoop's continued investment in the Hamilton community. People throughout the region enjoy the ease, convenience, and comfort of flying from John C. Munro International Airport right here in Hamilton. Swoop's increased service to popular destinations creates more jobs and boosts our local economy."
The ultra-affordable airline recently completed a significant fleet expansion, adding six new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to meet the demand for leisure travel.
For more information on Los Cabos, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta, Montego Bay, Punta Cana
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS