System Outage Disrupts Delta Passengers at Reagan National Airport

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke August 13, 2019

A Delta Air Lines plane taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines plane taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (photo via kortemeyer/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Delta Air Lines passengers battled long lines at Reagan National Airport Tuesday morning following a network system outage.

Airline spokesman Morgan Durrant confirmed the issue in a statement to WTOP.

"A network connectivity issue is slowing our processing speed at Washington Reagan National Airport this morning. Delta teams at DCA are working with technology partners to restore connectivity as soon as possible," Durrant said.

"We may see some departure delays this morning as a result, but airport teams are using workarounds while efforts to restore connectivity and get us back to full functionality continue. We appreciate our customers’ patience and apologize to them for the inconvenience."

The airline expects to resume normal operations by Tuesday morning but is encouraging passengers to check-in via the Fly Delta App.

Images shared on social media showed passengers at DCA waiting in long lines.

Tuesday's outage comes less than two months after Delta was plagued by a technical issue causing flight delays across the country. Last year, issues with the airline's computer system prompted a nationwide hold on all domestic flights for more than an hour.

