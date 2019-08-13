System Outage Disrupts Delta Passengers at Reagan National Airport
August 13, 2019
Delta Air Lines passengers battled long lines at Reagan National Airport Tuesday morning following a network system outage.
Airline spokesman Morgan Durrant confirmed the issue in a statement to WTOP.
"A network connectivity issue is slowing our processing speed at Washington Reagan National Airport this morning. Delta teams at DCA are working with technology partners to restore connectivity as soon as possible," Durrant said.
"We may see some departure delays this morning as a result, but airport teams are using workarounds while efforts to restore connectivity and get us back to full functionality continue. We appreciate our customers’ patience and apologize to them for the inconvenience."
The airline expects to resume normal operations by Tuesday morning but is encouraging passengers to check-in via the Fly Delta App.
Images shared on social media showed passengers at DCA waiting in long lines.
Currently. @Delta system is shut down still. There was a power outage earlier. #reaganairport pic.twitter.com/nS957HzF9H— Rose Hooks (@RoseHooks) August 13, 2019
Hey @Delta! What’s going on? All systems down at #DCA due to power outage. Been standing here for 30 mins. The customer service number has no idea what’s going on. You won’t rebook me. Line’s out the door. Staff standing around. @nbcwashington @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/mtV9YAxBXq— Rosalie Morton (@rosaliemo) August 13, 2019
Tuesday's outage comes less than two months after Delta was plagued by a technical issue causing flight delays across the country. Last year, issues with the airline's computer system prompted a nationwide hold on all domestic flights for more than an hour.
