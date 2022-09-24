Last updated: 12:10 PM ET, Sat September 24 2022

T-Mobile Will Add Free Internet on United Flights

United airplane in flight.
United airplane in flight. (photo via United Airlines Media)

You can’t avoid a T-Mobile commercial these days not only touting its cell phone service but its new free internight wi-fi on airline flights. Now the telecommunications company has even more to brag about – a new deal with United Airlines.

Eligible subscribers will now receive the free internet service on United flights, according to the aviation website The Points Guy. Users must be a T-Mobile subscriber to either its Magenta or Magenta MAX plan to utilize the free internet on flights. The Magenta plan allows for four full-flight access passes per year on United and one-hour per flight on other airlines.

Subscribers to the higher-tier Magenta MAX plan will have unlimited wi-fi service on flights, which should be a boon to business travelers who fly often.

United is at least the fourth airline to join up with T-Mobile to offer the free wi-fi, joining American Airlines, Alaska, and Delta. Of note, however, is that until United rolls it out on all aircraft equipment. For now, it is only available on select planes that have Viasat or Thales InFlyt Wi-Fi capability.

The new offering is expected to start later this fall.

Rich Thomaselli
