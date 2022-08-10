Last updated: 09:59 AM ET, Wed August 10 2022

TAG Airlines Connects to the Mayan World

Valentín Fuentes August 10, 2022

TAG Airlines, is the flagship airline of Guatemala and the Mayan World. (Photo via TagAirlines).
TAG Airlines, the flagship airline of Guatemala and the Mayan World, has managed for 60 years to consolidate the air connectivity of Central America and now Mexico with commercial and private aviation services at the national and international levels.

Today it is a very attractive option for travelers interested in the Mayan ruins established in the region, or on business trips with a variety of routes in Central America and Mexico, aboard 20 aircraft.

Through its offerings, travelers can reach places as emblematic of the ancient Mayan culture as Tikal, in Guatemala or Chichén Itzá, in Mexico. The airline has also established direct connections between the Mexican city of Mérida with Flores in Guatemala.

Julio Gamero, CEO of TAG Airlines, said the airline is the best option for international travelers to explore the Mayan World. (Photo via TagAirlines).
Julio Gamero, CEO of TAG Airlines, said "the airline is the best option for international travelers to explore the Mayan World, as it offers daily flights to more than 25 destinations in five countries in the region: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Belize, and Mexico, with attractive fares.”

TAG Airlines' routes include the main destinations in the Central American and southern regions of Mexico such as Cancun, Merida, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Tapachula, and Oaxaca, which offer great attractions for their unique nature, culture, and cuisine. Julio Gamero also stressed that this week the new routes Mérida-Flores and San Salvador-Roatan began operations.

TAG Airlines has just launched a new era in customer service that includes modernizing its fleet with ATR72 aircraft, as well as a new image, new business alliances, and new products for travelers.

“The modernization of TAG Airlines will allow us to fly to new horizons and expand connectivity to more destinations in the region of Central America and southern Mexico, to endorse our status as a Mayan World airline,” said the company's CEO.

TAG Airlines covers more than 25 routes in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Belize and Mexico. (Photo via TagAirlines).
The new era of TAGAirlines includes a makeover for the airline and new crew uniforms, designed by Saúl E. Méndez, a fashion reference in Guatemala that has printed a touch of style and modernity. The new uniforms were presented on a fashion runway in the presence of a famous designer.

Also, this stage includes new alliances with commercial partners and products, with a tariff scheme that adapts to each type of traveler with the best options (Light, Flexi, and Plus).

