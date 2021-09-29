Taliban Asks Commercial Airlines to Return to Kabul
September 29, 2021
The Taliban is asking commercial international airlines to return to Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, promising ‘full cooperation.’
According to a Business Insider article, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Taliban's term for their new government, is calling on carriers to return service in and out of Kabul, according to a Twitter thread from a ministry spokesperson.
The Taliban, with a reputation as a brutal regime, regained power in August, forcing tens of thousands of evacuations from Kabul Airport in an attempt to flee extremist rule.
"As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the IEA assures all airlines of its full cooperation," said foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhihe on his Twitter account.
Kabul Airport is fully open and has been repaired with help from Qatari and Turkish technical teams, according to CNBC, though flight prices are reportedly higher than normal. According to Turkish Airlines' website, tickets are on sale for commercial flights from Istanbul to Kabul starting October 16, with roundtrip fares starting at $787.
At least one airline is backing off, however.
"In line with directives issued by the authorities and due to the developing situation in the country, flydubai has temporarily suspended its operations to Kabul. We will continue to monitor the situation and revise our plans accordingly," a Flydubai spokesperson told Insider.
In early September, Kabul Airport reopened for humanitarian aid and some domestic flights with the help of a Qatari technical team. This was after a good portion of the airport was destroyed by the tens of thousands of refugees who were trying to flee the country.
