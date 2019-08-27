Telluride-Montrose Airport Announces Winter Air Schedule
Airlines & Airports August 27, 2019
WHY IT RATES: As the temperatures begin to drop, travelers looking to visit a resort town should check out Telluride.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
With summer winding down, Gold Season is just around the corner, and Telluride’s winter air schedule is live with a few notable changes for 2019-20.
For fall/Gold Season, the Telluride-Montrose Airport (MTJ) will have three flights running daily through to winter, including Denver (DEN), Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) and Chicago (ORD). This is the first fall that ORD will run daily through October and November. Daily flights will also continue into the Telluride (TEX) Airport from DEN on Denver Air Connection until October 15 and Boutique Air until October 31.
Winter flight changes are led by the addition of New York/LaGuardia (LGA) flights on Saturdays on American Airlines. American will also be increasing their ORD-MTJ flights to daily in February and March, and running a mainline jet on DFW-MTJ flights with a 27% increase in capacity. The LGA flights will take the place of American’s previous Charlotte (CLT)-MTJ service.
“Additional nonstop service into the New York metro, one of the world’s largest ski markets and a top market for Telluride, will continue to increase ease of access for our eastern guests,” said Colorado Flights CEO Matt Skinner. “With 15 nonstop flights from 11 national hubs, the Montrose-Telluride region ranks among the best in mountain destinations for air access.”
United’s main addition is the expansion of ORD flights through fall to winter, with that service on the verge of going daily, year-round. New York (EWR)-MTJ flights will also run daily again during the holiday season and in February and March after a successful start last year.
Delta will be adding a day to Atlanta (ATL)-MTJ service, now running four days-a-week during the core season, taking steps towards daily winter service.
“Expanded winter and fall service to Montrose combined with continued direct jet service to Telluride is a significant enhancement for our region and visitors,” said Lloyd Arnold, Director of Aviation at Montrose Regional Airport. “In early December our customers will see terminal improvements and additional amenities to support that increase.”
The Telluride Airport will feature the recently launched Denver Air Connection flights this winter, operated on a 30-seat Dornier Jet with a United Airlines interline relationship. Boutique Air will not operate at TEX during the winter months. Flight capacity at TEX will increase by more than 60% for the winter season.
The 2019-20 winter season will see an overall increase in air service of approximately 13% into the two airports serving the destination. MTJ & TEX now offer 15 nonstop flights from 11 major hubs, including seven daily nonstop flights from six major hubs.
For full winter schedule information, please visit www.coloradoflights.org/schedule, and for vacation booking and information, please visit www.visittelluride.com and www.tellurideskiresort.com.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Visit Telluride press release.
For more information on Colorado
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS