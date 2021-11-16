The Cheapest Place to Fly to From Each State
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 16, 2021
The team at Scott's Cheap Flights recently crunched the numbers of all the deals it sent to its two million members from every airport in the U.S. to determine which destinations are the cheapest to get to from each state.
San Juan, Puerto Rico shows up the most often as the cheapest city to fly to from half of the country, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
San Jose, Costa Rica is another affordable destination for many Americans, according to SCF's latest research. The Central American destination is the cheapest place to fly to from more than a half-dozen states, including Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Wyoming.
In addition to San Juan and San Jose, the U.S. Virgin Islands is among the top cheapest places to fly to from the U.S. this fall. The island of St. Croix is the cheapest from Florida, Illinois and Texas while St. Thomas is the best bargain for travelers flying from Louisiana and South Carolina. North of the border, Montreal, Canada is the cheapest destination out of Kansas, Kentucky and North Dakota. Meanwhile, Toronto is the cheapest city to fly to from Iowa and Nebraska. For travelers in Oregon, Vancouver is the most budget-friendly option.
Outside of the mainland U.S., Guatemala City, Guatemala is the cheapest place to fly from both Alaska and Hawaii.
Destinations that show up only once include Belize City, Belize (Alabama), Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (Arkansas), Sao Paulo, Brazil (Mississippi) and Madrid, Spain (West Virginia). Delaware was the only state not included due to a lack of data.
Mapping the Cheapest Places to Fly From Each State https://t.co/1QIdk5j1yY pic.twitter.com/z8Z3C3Dyo7— Andrew Hickey (@andrewmhickey) November 15, 2021
SCF also revealed the cheapest places to fly from every U.S. state by region, including Africa, Asia, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Oceania and the United States. Click here to view a complete breakdown.
