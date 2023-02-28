The Fastest-Growing Airport in the World Right Now
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 28, 2023
The fastest-growing airport in the world is not in a population, like New York, or Los Angeles, or Chicago, or Boston.
In fact, it’s not even in the United States.
There’s really no place to go but up for the aviation industry in the wake of COVID-19. But reaping the most benefits right now is Cancun, Mexico, according to data from Cirium (h/t Travel Off Path).
Despite the pilot shortage and airlines that are already canceling summer schedules, the aviation industry has appeared to bounce back from the pandemic in a big way.
Cancun has seen a 37 percent increase since 2019, with the pent-up demand traveling during the pandemic and right afterward. It's a massively popular destination for American travelers, given the many routes available and the huge appeal of all-inclusive resorts.
Year over year, the countries and the airports with the biggest increases heading into 2023 include Bogota, Colombia, at 21 percent, followed by Las Vegas, Chongqing and Zhengzhou (both in China), Orlando, and Sao Paulo.
