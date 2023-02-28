Last updated: 10:58 AM ET, Tue February 28 2023

The Fastest-Growing Airport in the World Right Now

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 28, 2023

Security line at Cancun Airport
The security line at Cancun Airport (photo by Eric Bowman)

The fastest-growing airport in the world is not in a population, like New York, or Los Angeles, or Chicago, or Boston.

In fact, it’s not even in the United States.

ADVERTISING

There’s really no place to go but up for the aviation industry in the wake of COVID-19. But reaping the most benefits right now is Cancun, Mexico, according to data from Cirium (h/t Travel Off Path).

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Hotel employee cleaning room.

Hotels Paying More, Offering Better Benefits to Offset...

Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Strips Disney of Self-Rule

Stockholm, Sweden

gallery icon The Key Travel Advisories Announced in February

People celebrating St Patrick

gallery icon Every State's Best Events This March

Despite the pilot shortage and airlines that are already canceling summer schedules, the aviation industry has appeared to bounce back from the pandemic in a big way.

Cancun has seen a 37 percent increase since 2019, with the pent-up demand traveling during the pandemic and right afterward. It's a massively popular destination for American travelers, given the many routes available and the huge appeal of all-inclusive resorts.

Year over year, the countries and the airports with the biggest increases heading into 2023 include Bogota, Colombia, at 21 percent, followed by Las Vegas, Chongqing and Zhengzhou (both in China), Orlando, and Sao Paulo.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Cancun, Mexico

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Inside aircraft airplane, plane seat, airplane seats,

'Buy Anywhere, Be Serviced Anywhere' – The...

JetBlue Partners With CHOOSE To Give Customers Tools To Scale Sustainable Flying

Delta Opening the Only Lounge at Newly Transformed Kansas City Airport

Jamaica Welcomes New Non-Stop Frontier Service From Three US Cities

Southwest Airlines Orders Up Espresso

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS