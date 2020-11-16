TikTok Video Leads to Man Getting Banned From Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines has apparently banned a college journalist from flying on its planes after the reporter allegedly created a TikTok video showing people how to scam the airline and bring on a free carry-on bag.
Spirit, a budget carrier, has some of the lowest fares in the U.S. but makes up revenue by charging fees for almost everything else – including carry-on baggage.
According to the blog View From The Wing, the video was uploaded by ‘Rob K’, who describes himself on his website as a journalism student at Arizona State University’s graduate program. The blog also said he is known as Rob Kleifield.
On Spirit Airlines, if you paid a fee to bring a carry-on aboard the flight it will say ‘1’ on the boarding pass. If you didn’t, it will say ‘0.’
The video shows Kleifield editing a screenshot of his boarding pass to show he had a ‘1’ on the pass and thus was eligible to bring a carry-on bag onto his Spirit Airlines flight even though he didn’t pay for it.
He said in the video that he was only showing how to do it, and he ‘didn’t actually do this.’
Apparently, the tutorial was enough for Spirit, which ended up banning him from the airline with a letter that Kleifield shows on a follow-up video.
@robkallday
Made it to the no fly list #noflylist #babies #spiritualawakening #spiritairlinesoriginal sound - Rob K
Subject: Barring From Spirit Airlines Flights And Facilities
As you know you created a video on the social media platform “TikTok” showing users how to manipulate a Spirit Airlines boarding pass and fraud1ulently indicate they paid for a carry-on bag to the financial detriment of Spirit Airlines. Additionally, as evidenced in the video’s comments, you have also been advising users specifically on what cell phone application should download to carry out the scam.
In light of this egregious misconduct, Spirit Airlines has determined that you are no longer permitted to fly with us and we have placed you on a list for this purpose. You are also barred from entering Spirit’s facilities. If you seek to circumvent this any ticket that you purchase will be forfeited without a refund. If you come into our facilities we will report that trespass to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.
Should you wish to travel on Spirit Airlines again in the future after the passage of at least two years from the date of this letter, you may request that we revisit the foregoing restrictions. You may do so only by a letter explaining why we should reconsider the restrictions and giving unequivocal assurances that you will conduct yourself appropriately in the future. The foregoing is extended solely as a courtesy and not as a right and we may determine not to lift the restrictions in our absolute discretion.
No word yet on whether Kleifield will accept his punishment or try to be reinstated.
TravelPulse has reached out to Spirit Airlines and will update this story once we hear back.
